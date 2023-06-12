‘We Lose’: Fox News’ Lisa Boothe Fears Republicans Will Lose If 2024 is a Referendum on Trump

During Fox News’ Outnumbered on Monday, contributor Lisa Boothe made it plain that she believes if Democrats make the 2024 presidential election about indicted former president Donald Trump, Republicans will lose.

Boothe also pointed out that while claiming the “unequal application of the law” regarding the mishandling of classified documents would be a good strategy for the GOP primary, the general election would fare worse for the party:

My belief is that Democrats want to make this entire election on one man. They want to make it about Donald Trump. My concern is if that’s what happens, we lose in the general election because then we’re not focusing on the issues that matter to the American people. We’re making it a choice between two men versus the issues that are driving the conversation.

Boothe prefaced her argument by citing the ABC News poll that put both Trump and President Joe Biden at equal favorability ratings (31 percent) post-indictment, but that the country “isn’t equal,” and there is too much bias in the media and at the FBI against the former president.

While some of the other contenders for the GOP presidential nomination have come out against Trump, most have been wholeheartedly supportive of the former president or have issued their own statements in opposition to the Department of Justice’s case, which Trump has long labeled a “witch hunt.” Boothe appeared to argue that the only way the GOP can win the White House in 2024 is to fully move past Trump’s legal problems.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

