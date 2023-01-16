‘We Need to Get to the Bottom of This’: Raphael Warnock Approves of Special Counsel Investigation Into Biden Docs

Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) gave his support to the Justice Department’s decision to appoint a special counsel to investigate President Joe Biden’s classified documents case.

Warnock spoke with ABC News’s Jon Karl on This Week, just hours before Biden joined him at Ebenezer Baptist church to speak about the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. As such, Karl asked Warnock what he thinks about the Justice Department’s latest move after the discovery of classified material in Biden’s home and former private office.

“Classified documents are to be taken seriously and they are to be handled with a great deal of care and no one is above the law,” said Warnock. “So I’m glad to see the Justice Department doing its work, and we ought to let that work proceed.”

Karl followed up by asking Warnock if the White House should’ve been more forthcoming about the document, given that the first batch was found before the midterm elections. The senator answered that he was “glad to see that the president and his administration are cooperating” with the investigation and urged them to keep doing so.

“Nobody is above the law, and we need to get to the bottom of this so that we don’t see this kind of thing happen again,” Warnock said. He also predicted the DOJ would address the timing of the development over the course of their investigation.

Watch above via ABC.

