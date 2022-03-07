‘We See You’: Idina Menzel Lauds Ukrainian Girl Singing Frozen’s ‘Let It Go’ From a Bunker in Viral Video

Singer and actress Idina Menzel voiced support for a young Ukrainian woman who sang one of her most famous songs while taking shelter from the Russians in a makeshift shelter.

Ukraine has been devastated as the Russian military continues its invasion of the country, leaving death and destruction in their wake. The war presents a humanitarian crisis for Europe as Ukrainian citizens attempt to take shelter or flee from the invaders, though there have been some glimmers of hope as human goodness attempts to shine through.

On Sunday, Twitter user Ankita Jain posted a video online of a young girl singing the Ukrainian version of “Let It Go” from the movie Frozen. The video has drawn thousands of likes and retweets on Twitter, and CNN reported on Monday that the clip has drawn over 3 million views on Facebook.

The clip drew heartwarming comments all around the media and the internet. Most prominently of all, Mendel, the English voice of Elsa herself, took a moment to offer her love to the young woman.

“We see you,” Mendel said. “We really, really see you.”

We see you. We really, really see you. 💙💛 https://t.co/Vhln1MjXpX — Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) March 7, 2022

Watch above, via CNN.

