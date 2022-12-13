‘We Were All Appalled at What He Said’: Fox Host Slams Trump Over ‘Ethnicity’ Attack on Elaine Chao

Fox Business host Stuart Varney asked former Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao to react to former President Donald Trump’s attacks against her, which Varney said “appalled” him.

Chao, who was born in Taiwan, is the wife of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a frequent target of Trump’s since he left office.

Trump has repeatedly targeted the couple over what he sees as their insufficient support. McConnell blamed Trump for the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol (though he did not vote to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial). Citing the attack, Chao submitted her letter of resignation the day after.

The former president has cited her ancestry and suggested her allegiances may lie with China more than with the United States.

“He has a DEATH WISH,” Trump wrote of McConnell on Truth Social in September. “Must immediately seek help and advise from his China loving wife, Coco Chow!”

Trump re-upped his attacks on Chao in November.

On Fox Business on Tuesday, Varney welcomed Chao and immediately asked her about Trump’s comments.

“Madam Secretary, welcome to the show,” Varney began. “I want to talk about inflation in a moment, but first, Donald Trump attacked you on the grounds of your ethnicity. I wonder if you’d like to take this moment to respond.”

Chao declined.

“Well, the president says many things,” she responded. “I don’t make a point of responding to his comments.”

“Ok, I’ll leave it right there,” Varney said. “We were all appalled at what he said and it’s up to you what you say in response.”

Varney steered the conversation to the economy.

McConnell has also been reserved when asked about Trump’s attack on him and his wife. In August, McConnell was asked if he had a response to Trump calling his Chao “crazy.”

“No,” he replied.

Watch above via Fox Business Network.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com