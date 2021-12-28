Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Tuesday asked air travelers to “show a little grace” and wear masks to avoid incidents with other passengers.

On Outnumbered, Fox News panelists reacted to a series of viral videos showing airline passengers having it out over mask noncompliance. More specifically, the panelists collectively reacted to a video that purported to show former Playboy model and Baywatch actress Patricia Cornwall striking an 80-year-old man on a Delta flight during a holiday scuffle over a mask.

Panelist Lauren Simonetti aired comments from chief White House medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci about the potential need for vaccine mandates on airplanes. Fauci on CNN Monday night clarified he is not in favor of such a mandate, but the clip still elicited a reaction from McEnany.

“Yeah, that should never be considered. That is a ridiculous statement from Dr. Fauci. But what this boils down to, there’s been, what, 5,300 incidents, maybe not all this bad, this year alone, up from a few hundred last year,” she said. “What we need here, to Cheryl’s point, an excellent point, the FAA with these onerous regulations like two-year-olds wearing masks. That’s part of the problem.”

“But also, show a little grace,” McEnany continued. “If you have to wear a mask, wear the mask, make the job easier for the flight attendant. And don’t put a flight attendant in this situation. They are doing their best.”

The former Trump administration press secretary then argued that flight attendants are already dealing with stressful jobs, and do not need to be refereeing onboard fights and arguments.

“They’re working hard, we are all stressed because of Covid,” she said. “Show a little grace to the flight attendants, to your fellow passengers, it will go a long way and have calm airways. We already can’t take the delays. We can’t take brawls in the sky on top of that.”

