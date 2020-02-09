Weekend Update took numerous shots at President Donald Trump for his celebrations over being acquitted of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress charges, not so subtly comparing him to an infamous accused double murderer.

“President Trump was acquitted in a Senate trial this week, and Democrats are calling it a cover-up,” co-anchor Colin Jost said. “But does this look like a guy who could pull off a cover-up?” he added, as this image of Trump appeared on screen. “Oh my God, it’s like the day at the nursing home when they let the residents put their own make-up on.”

“President Trump spoke at the prayer breakfast and held up a headline about his acquittal. I assume to prove that prayers don’t work,” Jost joked. “Then he went and attacked Mitt Romney, a devout Mormon, who voted to convict him. Trump said, ‘I don’t like people who use their faith as a justification for doing what they know is wrong.’ At which point even the people at the National Prayer Breakfast were like, ‘Jesus Christ, dude.'”

“The day after, President Trump gave a speech at the White House which he called a celebration. Let’s take a look,” Michael Che said, setting up a cut to a video clip, which suddenly showed O.J. Simpson at his infamous 1995 trial reacting to the not guilty verdicts in the murder of his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ron Goldman.”

“Oh, that’s the wrong clip,” Che said cringing and shrugging his shoulders before smiling.

“The audience for Trump’s speech consisted of his legal team and Republicans lawmakers,” Che pointed out, before lowering the boom, “because I guess that circle ain’t going to jerk itself.”

Watch the video above, via NBC.

