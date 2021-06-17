Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade ridiculed Joe Biden after his Geneva summit with Vladimir Putin and harped on how it ended up being as unproductive as the president supposedly expected it to be.

Fox & Friends discussed the aftermath of the summit on Thursday, a day after they lowered the bar with a parade of negative coverage about how “weak” and ineffectual Biden is by comparison to Putin. They kept this going at the top of their 7 A.M. hour by referring to the New York Post, which Kilmeade said had “the greatest headline” of “Old War: Biden Bumbles and Putin Preens at Summit.”

Kilmeade opened by invoking the Washington Post’s assessment that Biden’s “strategy of pessimism” paid off in terms of incremental progress with Russia.

“So I had low expectations and I hit all my goals,” Kilmeade summed up. “Welcome to the anti-American attitude.”

After taking Griff Jenkins’ coverage on the summit itself, Steve Doocy kept up the commentary on Biden’s “fawning” media coverage while Ainsley Earhardt said “we didn’t get what we wanted” in terms of commitments for stopping Putin’s malfeasance on the world stage. Kilmeade stayed at the forefront though by panning Biden for listing 16 areas of infrastructure that he told Putin are off-limits to Russian cyberattacks.

“Just bizarre saying you can rob my house, just leave the couch and the stereo…I would rather you not rob my house,” Kilmeade said. He continued by ripping Biden for approaching Russia as if they can be diplomatically engaged like other countries.

So, his pessimistic approach to this will just talk, actually, again, he reached his goal. And I just thought it was a huge mistake and I know the risk of a 78-year-old sitting next to a very savvy who has been through four other presidents. He will be the fifth in a press conference. I know there is some downside, especially when you think about President Trump in Helsinki, but to see Vladimir Putin for 45 minutes have his way with the world press was agonizing.

Watch above, via Fox News.

