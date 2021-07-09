Wendy Williams is at it again.

The talk show host reported on TikTok star Swavy’s killing this week, and made some truly shocking comments while doing so.

Before announcing his death to her audience, Williams put a photo of Swavy, whose given name was Matima Miller, on the screen. “I have no idea who this is,” she said. “Neither does Norman, neither does one person in this building.”

“Do you know who Swavy is? Clap if you know who Swavy is,” she said to the audience, prompting only a few to clap.

Williams explained that Swavy is a TikTok star who has 2.5 million followers, adding, “He’s got more followers than me.”

Loyal to the host, her audience let out a shocked, “Oooh,” when hearing the news of his higher follower count. Producer Norman Baker also chimed in to assure her, “On TikTok. But on Instagram, you have more followers.”

“Well as my son Kevin would say, no one uses Instagram anymore,” Williams responded. “And as far as TikTok, I don’t use that at all. I don’t know what that is, I don’t want to be involved.”

The host then turned to face the photo of Swavy, pausing as her audience began to laugh.

“So here he is,” she said. “He’s 19 and he was murdered Monday morning.”

Likely shocked by the news, as Williams spent the last-minute railing on the late teenager, her audience members let out a gasp.

“The killer confessed on Instagram Live,” Williams continued. “He said that Swavy invited him out and alleges that Swavy and the friends that were with Swavy jumped him and tried to kill him. So he had a gun and did the killing. So somebody is dead.”

“Swavy is, yeah, dead,” Baker added.

“Awww, all those followers,” she responded, shrugging, and later telling the audience that the friend Swavy invited over was an “admitted drug dealer.”

Determined not to get too hung up on the tragedy, Williams quickly changed the subject, telling her viewers, “On a lighter note, Bruce Springsteen’s daughter is going to the Olympics.”

The truly appalling clip also made its rounds on Twitter, eliciting some strong reactions:

Literally me watching this Wendy Williams segment https://t.co/7ReF9hlW1Z pic.twitter.com/mkfcelJN8k — Saint Hoax (@SaintHoax) July 9, 2021

wendy williams still the undisputed queen of the type of television they use in a horror/sci-fi movie to communicate that the world is a dystopian nightmare https://t.co/WEqDlMIFZF — Ryan (@rysimmons) July 8, 2021

Wendy Williams is one of the most toxic and anti-Black people in entertainment. https://t.co/HWZCJGE9jd — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) July 9, 2021

Herman Cain is gonna be so happy when he turns on Wendy Williams today and finds out how many Twitter followers he has. — Matt Goldich (@MattGoldich) July 9, 2021

Wendy Williams auditioning for a role in the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel pic.twitter.com/aVCnXmgq10 — Bhaskar Sunkara (@sunraysunray) July 9, 2021

I just watched that Wendy Williams clip and oof 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Joseph Hernandez (@joeybear85) July 9, 2021

A 19 yr old Black man, Matima Miller, better known as ‘Swavy’ by millions of social media followers, was murdered and @WendyWilliams thought it was ok to make fun of him. Wendy, may you reap everything that you have sown. pic.twitter.com/EAz9QOkpXL — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) July 9, 2021

Wendy Williams talking about this poor teenager’s death is the most disrespectful thing I’ve seen in 2021! pic.twitter.com/FPfQ8EduJi — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) July 9, 2021

@WendyWilliams is a trashy mess. Who allowed this to air? Disgusting. https://t.co/45EJh0WqaF — Damon Gonzalez (@TheyCallMeDaymz) July 9, 2021

Wendy Williams conducts her show in such a way that I’m almost convinced she doesn’t think it’s being recorded. — Jenny Johnson (@JennyJohnsonHi5) July 9, 2021

watch this til the end, wendy williams is something else entirely https://t.co/CWV0Cq8EXp — natty kasambala (@nattykasambala) July 9, 2021

I know Wendy Williams is mad disrespectful and often unhinged historically, but that was…. She should really get on the phone with that young man’s family and apologize like yesterday! — Jericho Brown (@jerichobrown) July 9, 2021

(Wendy Williams showing up at your door with a folded American flag) “Ok clap if you’ve heard of your son.” — Mike Scollins (@mikescollins) July 9, 2021

how does wendy williams still have a show — Elsie (@elsierosehewitt) July 9, 2021

