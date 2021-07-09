Wendy Williams’ Shocking Report on Killing of TikTok Star Swavy Sparks Outrage: ‘Disgusting’

Wendy Williams is at it again.

The talk show host reported on TikTok star Swavy’s killing this week, and made some truly shocking comments while doing so.

Before announcing his death to her audience, Williams put a photo of Swavy, whose given name was Matima Miller, on the screen. “I have no idea who this is,” she said. “Neither does Norman, neither does one person in this building.”

“Do you know who Swavy is? Clap if you know who Swavy is,” she said to the audience, prompting only a few to clap.

Williams explained that Swavy is a TikTok star who has 2.5 million followers, adding, “He’s got more followers than me.”

Loyal to the host, her audience let out a shocked, “Oooh,” when hearing the news of his higher follower count. Producer Norman Baker also chimed in to assure her, “On TikTok. But on Instagram, you have more followers.”

“Well as my son Kevin would say, no one uses Instagram anymore,” Williams responded. “And as far as TikTok, I don’t use that at all. I don’t know what that is, I don’t want to be involved.”

The host then turned to face the photo of Swavy, pausing as her audience began to laugh.

“So here he is,” she said. “He’s 19 and he was murdered Monday morning.”

Likely shocked by the news, as Williams spent the last-minute railing on the late teenager, her audience members let out a gasp.

“The killer confessed on Instagram Live,” Williams continued. “He said that Swavy invited him out and alleges that Swavy and the friends that were with Swavy jumped him and tried to kill him. So he had a gun and did the killing. So somebody is dead.”

“Swavy is, yeah, dead,” Baker added.

“Awww, all those followers,” she responded, shrugging, and later telling the audience that the friend Swavy invited over was an “admitted drug dealer.”

Determined not to get too hung up on the tragedy, Williams quickly changed the subject, telling her viewers, “On a lighter note, Bruce Springsteen’s daughter is going to the Olympics.”

The truly appalling clip also elicited some strong reactions:

