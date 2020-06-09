Tucker Carlson opened his show Tuesday going on a tear against liberal “mobs” and briefly responding to criticism of his monologue Monday night.

Carlson said in that commentary, “This may be a lot of things, this moment we are living through, but it is definitely not about black lives. Remember that when they come for you. And at this rate, they will. Anyone who has ever been subjected to the rage of the mob knows the feeling. It’s like being swarmed by hornets. You cannot think clearly. And the temptation is to panic. But you can’t panic. You’ve got to keep your head and tell the truth. If you show weakness of any kind, they will crush you.”

Tonight he said, “Minutes after we said that, the mob came for us, irony of ironies. They spent the last 24 hours trying to force this show off the air for good. They won’t succeed in that, thankfully, we work for one of the last brave companies in America, and they’re not intimidated. We’re grateful for that.”

He continued to tell viewers about the mob that’s trying to “cancel your rights” and “eliminate our centuries-long tradition of tolerance… and free expression.”

Carlson said that the U.S.’ defenses have been “badly weakened by decades of relentless propaganda” which he said was designed to “make us feel that we have no right to stand up for ourselves, to stand up for our country, we are too sinful to resist, that we deserve whatever we get, shut up and take it, America.”

The “very latest” example of this he showed was Sesame Street.

More specifically, the CNN Sesame Street town hall on racism for kids that aired a few days ago. Here’s part of what it showed Elmo and his dad talking about:

ELMO’S DAD (holding a sign that says “Love Justice Peace”): I’m bringing this sign to the protest at the community center later. ELMO: Oh, well, they look upset. Are the protesters sad? ELMO’S DAD: They are sad and upset. And they have every right to be, Elmo. People are upset because racism is a huge problem in our country… Across the country, people of color, especially in the black community, are being treated unfairly because of how they look.

After showing that above clip, Carlson said, “It’s a children’s show. Got that, Bobby? America is a very bad place and it’s your fault, so no matter what happens, no matter what they do to you when you grow up, you have no right to complain. That’s the message and it starts very young.”

Carlson went on to bring up examples of pressure from the “mob,” including L.A. Galaxy player Aleksandar Katai being released from the team after social media posts from his wife. Per Deadline:

One post showed a screenshot of two New York Police officers driving through a crowd of demonstrators. Tea Katai captioned it in Serbian, but the translation was “kill the s—s!” Another showed a man with boxes of Nike shoes. She captioned that, “Black Nikes Matter.”

“At this point, we’re becoming North Korea,’ Carlson said. “We now believe in blood guilt, we punish people for the sins of their relatives. We don’t allow individuals to have private thoughts. We hurt anyone who disagrees with orthodoxy. We demand that the innocent plead guilty do things we know they didn’t do and then read their confessions in public to prove they’ve been reeducated and then we brag about doing all of this. Obviously, something terrifying has descended on America and it’s easy to see if you stand back and see what has happening. Terrible ideas suddenly have free reign. Why? Because no one pushes back.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

