After announcing that members of President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force are set to hold a briefing on Thursday, MSNBC’s Chuck Todd obliterated the president for his failed response to both the virus and the election — later blasting Rudy Giuliani’s surreal press conference.

“This is the first time they’ve done this since July,” Todd said of the upcoming briefing. “Roughly 100,000 of Americans have died of this virus since then.”

Todd then took aim at Dr. Scott Atlas, who often takes to Twitter to spread Covid-19 misinformation — noting that it’s unclear if “real” health officials will be speaking or if Atlas will be in attendance.

Todd added that the briefing is coming just as the CDC warned Americans against traveling this Thanksgiving in order to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

“Obviously, the president’s personal epidemiologist on this, or he’s not a real epidemiologist, Scott Atlas, is giving the exact opposite guidance,” Todd said, ripping Atlas yet again.

“As the weather gets colder and the leaves are falling and winter approaches, we’re experiencing the fall of America. And, yes, the pun was intended,” Todd added, noting that Trump has not referenced the virus since election night, despite the fact that more than 1,2000 Americans are dying every day.

Todd later went after Giuliani and Trump’s legal team for their bonkers press conference on Thursday, likening it to an “SNL skit.”

The host revealed that senior Trump administration officials told NBC News that the president and his team are planning to drag out his legal fight against the 2020 election results until mid-December.

“He’s technically the guy leading Trump campaign’s legal challenge efforts,” Todd said of Giuliani. “And he’s been, again this has been a bonkers press conference, he told reporters without presenting any real evidence that there was a, quote, centralized plan to commit voter fraud in big cities run by Democrats in states Donald Trump lost. If you can get all that. Antifa was somehow involved as well.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

