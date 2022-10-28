‘We’re Going to See More of This’: George Conway Warns of More Political Violence After Pelosi Attack 

Conservative lawyer George Conway reacted to the Friday morning home invasion of Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco residence by warning violent attacks on politicians will continue.

She was not present at the time, but her husband Paul Pelosi was. The suspect in the incident allegedly attacked him with a hammer, fracturing his skull and sending him to the hospital.

The suspect in custody is 42-year-old David DePape, who reportedly posted grievances on social media speaking out against Covid-19 vaccines and the House Jan. 6. committee investigating the 2021 Capitol insurrection, which former President Donald Trump incited.

On Friday’s Situation Room, Wolf Blitzer asked Conway if the attack is a “turning point” after Jan. 6.

“I wish it were,” Conway replied. “I wish people would pay more attention to what happened on Jan. 6 and the underlying causes like the big lie of this. I’m afraid if Jan. 6 itself hasn’t caused as much consternation among some segments of the public that it should have, I’m not sure that this one event – tragic and horrible as it was – is going to add to it.”

“So you think this kind of violence is gonna continue?” Blitzer asked.

“I’m fearful that it will,” Conway responded. “We’re facing an era where we’re going to see more of this and I’m very disturbed that people on the conservative side aren’t calling this out the way Mike Pence did today. We haven’t heard anything from President Trump. We haven’t heard anything from a lot of people on the conservative side.”

Conway said conservatives “are trying to pretend” the attack was unrelated to conspiracy theories held by some Republican voters.

Watch above via CNN.

