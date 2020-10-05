‘We’re Not Living in North Korea’: Fox’s Kennedy Calls Out Trump Doctor’s Briefings as ‘Propaganda’

Fox News’ Kennedy called out President Donald Trump’s doctor, Sean Conley, while on Outnumbered Monday and labeled his briefings as “propaganda” for misleading Americans on the president’s health.

Conley repeatedly avoided telling reporters if the president was ever put on oxygen after he was diagnosed with the coronavirus

“Has he ever been on supplemental oxygen?” a reporter asked Conley on Saturday.

“Right now he is not on oxygen,” Conley said.

“I know you keep saying right now,” the reporter pointed out. “But should we read into the fact that he had been previously?”

“Yesterday and today, he was not on oxygen,” Conley said. He later contradicted himself during a Sunday briefing, during which he admitted Trump was put on oxygen on Friday.

“I think it’s really important to be straight-forward with the American people,” Kennedy told Outnumbered host Harris Faulkner when asked about the lack of clarity.

“Because we’re not living in North Korea and we don’t need to be fed propaganda about the dear leader’s condition,” she added.

Kennedy noted that U.S. citizens should know if their president is in bad shape or requires oxygen, pointing out that it signals how serious the virus truly is.

“We just had a sense that things were worse than they were letting on and if there’s one thing I don’t like it is a lack of transparency,” she added. “Everyone has been touched by this virus, you know, personally or they know someone who has contracted it and God forbid who has succumbed to it.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

