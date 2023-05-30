‘We’re Watching You, Ron!’ Whoopi Goldberg Trashes DeSantis’ War on ‘Wokeism’ in Heated Rant

Whoopi Goldberg and The View co-hosts took aim at presidential candidate Ron DeSantis‘ (R) war on “wokeism” by threatening to keep a close eye on him and his “ridiculousness.”

“Hey, Ron, you know, being asleep as you are, and have been for quite some time — see, many of us have been awake this whole time,” Goldberg said. “We don’t have any choice. We don’t have choice as women to rest up and be asleep and see things — we don’t have time for that. So you want to fight all of us? ‘Cause you’re going to be fighting your own women as well, because they’re not going to take this ridiculousness that you are thrusting — it’s not like they’re voting for this. You are making these decisions for your state. We’re watching you, Ron.”

Earlier, The View played a clip of Fox & Friends when DeSantis was asked, “Why is right now the time for Ron DeSantis to run for president?”

“Because everyone knows if I’m the nominee, I will beat Biden, and I will serve two terms, and I will be able to destroy leftism in this country and leave woke ideology on the dustbin of history,” DeSantis answered.

Joy Behar took aim at DeSantis’ education at a university known for its liberalism: “Yale university take anybody these days? He went to Yale. He will destroy leftism. Really? That’s a lot of people in this country,” Behar said, adding, “And he will get rid of wokeism? You know what, I’m woke, and I’m proud of it. Okay?”

