West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice: ‘If You’re Vaccinated, We’re Going to Give You Stuff,’ But There’s ‘Another Lottery Going On…The Death Lottery’

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) appeared on ABC News’ This Week with Martha Raddatz to talk about his state’s rollout of the Covid-19 vaccines, noting that while his state was among those offering lottery-type prizes to encourage vaccinations, he worried about the “death lottery” that still put the unvaccinated at risk.

During the early phases of the vaccine rollout, West Virginia was one of the best — in February, they were second only to Alaska. Since then, unfortunately, the pace has lagged. As ABC News reported, only 56.1 % of West Virginian adults have received at least one dose of a Covid-18 vaccine, compared to nearly 67% nationally.

The problem is worse with younger people. “We’re having a hard time getting them across the finish line and getting them vaccinated,” Justice told Raddatz about the “challenge” of convincing young people to get the shot.

Justice acknowledged that there had been vaccine hesitancy in red states, “but they’re not thinking right.”

“Do you really think those people who aren’t vaccinated — who as you said may be more conservative, may not want anybody in their business — are really ever going to get vaccinated?” asked Raddatz. “What could actually put them over the edge to want it at this point?”

“Well, Martha, I hate to say this, is what would put them over the edge, is an awful lot of people die,” he replied. “The only way that’s going to happen is a catastrophe that none of us want.”

Like Ohio and several other states, West Virginia is offering a variety of lottery-type prizes to encourage people to get vaccinated, including a million dollar cash prize, scholarships to the state’s colleges, lifetime state hunting and fishing licenses, custom hunting rifles and shotguns, and vacations at the state parks.

Justice is hoping the prizes and other efforts will help get West Virginia’s vaccination numbers back up, but told Raddatz he was worried about those who continued to resist getting vaccinated.

“When it really boils right down to it,” said Justice, everyone was “in a lottery to themselves,” where “if you’re vaccinated, we’re going to give you stuff,” but unfortunately there was also “another lottery going on — and it’s the death lottery.”

Watch the video above, via ABC News.

