WH Spox Hogan Gidley: ‘No One Cares’ About Trump’s Tax Returns

White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley suggested on Tuesday that Donald Trump won’t release his tax returns any time soon, and that most people aren’t interested in the matter regardless.

In an interview with Fox News, Gidley was asked if Trump will comply with the IRS deadline for handing his returns over to Democrats for Congressional inspection. Gidley used the Trump Administration’s questionable go-to argument about how the president is under audit, but then argued that the 2016 election proved that the country thinks the issue is unimportant anyway.

“They tried that in 2016 and it got them nowhere,” Gidley said. “They tried these type of ridiculous tactics in the past. It has already been litigated in the court of public opinion and the election. The president won fairly and squarely. He is the president, and no one cares about ridiculous charges about tax returns and all types of other things Democrats are doubling down on today.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

