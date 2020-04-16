Newly-named White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany appeared on Fox & Friends Thursday morning and blasted CNN and MSNBC for not airing President Donald Trump’s daily coronavirus briefings in full.

McEnany has provided a consistent presence on cable news outlets since she worked on the 2016 Trump campaign, and just last week was named press secretary as Stephanie Grisham returned to the East Wing to work for First Lady Melania Trump. Thursday marked the first appearance for McEnany, who was more recently a paid CNN contributor, on Fox News.

It is in this context that McEnany likely pleased her new boss by immediately blasting CNN and MSNBC’s decisions to cut away from Trump’s coronavirus press briefings, instead choosing only to broadcast that which programming executives to be reliable and science-based information. Bipartisan criticism has arisen over the sometimes naked political nature of Trump’s presentation, which has, candidly, verged close to propaganda.

“Is shameful that CNN did not take the first part of the briefing,” McEnany offered. “It is shame of that MSNBC cut away from the briefing yesterday as President Trump praised American workers for making ventilators.”

“A news organizations across the country that choose not to cover it and instead put on partisan individuals to put a lens on the news instead of hearing directly from their leaders, it is shameful,” she continued. “They should change that the American people want leadership and they see it with President Trump and it is driving the news organizations across the country crazy.”

Watch above via Fox News.

