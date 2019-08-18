White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley ripped into Anthony Scaramucci on MediaBuzz Sunday for his week-long media blitz denouncing President Donald Trump.

When Fox News’ Howard Kurtz asked for his thoughts about Scaramucci’s emphatic break from the president, Gidley didn’t hesitate to bring up how The Mooch didn’t even last two weeks as White House Communications Director. Gidley also derided Scaramucci by connecting him with “people who are trying to profit off of Donald Trump’s name.”

“They’re considered persona non grata if they’re in Donald Trump’s orbit and support this president, but the moment they say something bad about the president, they all of a sudden become the toast of the town,” Gidley said. “I’ve seen it time and time again, it is instantaneous. When you have a chance to make money and profiteer off of the mocking, pushing against the present, people do it all the time, and in this instance it is no different.”

Kurtz followed up by asking Gidley to clarify if his position is that Scaramucci’s revolt is all about reputation and personal profit.

“Only he can answer for why he is doing it,” Gidley answered. “As soon as you come out of the administration, they still do not like you unless you’re willing to say something negative about this president. And when they do, they welcome you with open arms and push you to the highest order and promote your agenda because they want people that will join in their effort to destroy this president.”

Later on Mediabuzz, Scaramucci appeared and offer his reaction to Gidley’s comments.

“Hogan can say that, I get that,” Scaramucci responded. “He’s got a very tough job, I don’t even take it personally. I’m sure he’s terrorized in fear most of the day from dealing with the guy, but I get it.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

