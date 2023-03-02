‘What a Joke!’ Scarborough Brutally Mocks Republican ‘Insurrectionist’ Senators Raging at Merrick Garland at Hearing

Joe Scarborough was NOT impressed by the performative outrage Republicans directed at Merrick Garland during their senate hearing with the attorney general on the Justice Department’s activities.

Garland had intense face-offs with Republican Senators Ted Cruz (TX), John Kennedy (LA), and Josh Hawley (MO) on Wednesday as they barraged him with accusations of politicizing and weaponizing the DOJ. When Morning Joe recapped all of this on Thursday, Scarborough rounded on Hawley and said “can you believe that insurrectionists that were trying to overthrow American democracy can sit up in front of Merrick Garland, a guy who has dedicated his life to the rule of law, and be self-righteous? What a joke!”

Willie Geist took it from there by pointing out that Garland’s grilling was led by “many of the people who cheered on the attack on January 6th, who cheered on the overturning of the 2020 election, even after the attack.” After rolling footage from the hearing, the panel collectively bashed the senators over their indignant “acting” toward the AG.

“I really think that morning shows should do, I think, a service to all of these members,” Scarborough scoffed. “We could play the Sarah McLaughlin tune ‘In The Arms of an Angel,’ Right? Say ‘For just $5, you can contribute to people who are insurrectionists against the United States of America — who tried to overthrow a democratic election — and help them with acting lessons…Some of the worst acting I’ve seen.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com