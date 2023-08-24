‘What a Sad, Sad Fall’: Joe Scarborough Says Giuliani ‘Deserves’ What He Gets in Georgia Case

Joe Scarborough lamented the sad trajectory of Rudy Giuliani’s legacy now that the man formerly known as “America’s Mayor” had his mugshot taken as he faces racketeering charges.

On Thursday, Morning Joe talked about how Giuliani, Jenna Ellis and Sidney Powell turned themselves in to Fulton County Jail as they’ve been charged as co-conspirators of Donald Trump’s conspiratorial schemes to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results. As he looked at the mugshots from Giuliani and the others, Scarborough emphasized what a dramatic turn Giuliani’s life took since the days when he confronted organized crime and was celebrated for guiding New York through the aftermath of 9/11.

“Giuliani was — for those days, for millions and millions of Americans — he was America’s mayor,” Scarborough said. “I look at that mugshot, and… Listen, he deserves it. Justice has to be served. But what a sad, sad fall for a man who didn’t have to be there.”

George Conway agreed it was an “absolutely stunning” reversal of fate for Giuliani, now that he’s facing the same RICO charges that he brought against the mob years ago.

“If you had told me them or told me at the end of 2001 that 20, 30 years later, he would be a penniless, almost friendless…criminal defendant in a Georgia state racketeering case, I would have looked at you like you were insane,” Conway said. “But that’s where we are. It’s just stunning to see this fall, and it just keeps getting worse.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

