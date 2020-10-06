On Tuesday, CNN’s Brianna Keilar counted off the shocking amount of major news stories which have rocked Donald Trump’s presidency over the last week and a half.

“Twenty-eight days until election day. One candidate just left the hospital, and the other is on the trail,” Keilar said. “As the yard signs say, ‘what a year this week has been.'”

Keilar began her summary of the last 10 days by looking at Brad Parscale’s withdrawal from the Trump campaign, the New York Times’ report on Trump’s federal income tax avoidance, and the White House’s apparent super-spreader event in the Rose Garden. After that, the CNN anchor focused on all the issues that rose from Trump’s chaotic first debate with former Vice President Joe Biden.

In short order, Keilar arrived at the events leading up to the day where Trump, his allies, and numerous top Republicans tested positive for the coronavirus. After looking at the twists and turns of Trump’s hospitalization at Walter Reed, Keilar concluded with the president’s ongoing coronavirus downplaying ever since his return to the White House.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]