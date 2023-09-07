‘What an IDIOT!’ Joe Scarborough Brutally Mocks Tommy Tuberville for ‘Disgusting’ Comment on Pentagon Leadership

Frequent viewers of Morning Joe know that Joe Scarborough does not hold Senator Tommy Tuberville in the highest esteem. But if someone tuned in to MSNBC’s morning show for the first time Thursday morning, he made it abundantly clear, repeatedly calling Tuberville an “idiot.”

At issue? The Alabama senator’s recent attacks on US military leadership, a clip of which played as the show came out of a commercial break.

“People up here in the Pentagon. I don’t know what they do every day, but they’re more of giving advice,” Tuberville said. “And, you know, it’s just a surprise to me that, you know, these are all number one, they’re Joe Biden civilian appointees, these secretaries of Air Force, the Navy, the Army.”

Military leaders have called out Tuberville for aiding and abetting US enemies, but Scarborough’s reaction was, shall we say, pithier.

“What an idiot!” Scarborough said, coming out of that clip. “What an idiot. Let me just say it again. What an idiot! What!? What? You don’t know what our military leaders do in the Pentagon every day.”

“The ignorance. This guy,” Scarborough continued before bringing in former Senator Claire McCaskill into the conversation.

“General Hertling, a guy who knows what he’s doing, retweeted an interview that he had on Fox News where Tuberville said the Navy secretary has to get wokeness out of the Navy because, quote, ‘We’ve got people doing poems on aircraft carriers.’ And General Hertling said what I wouldn’t give to have a real journalist say something as simple as ‘What the f are you talking about? ‘Senator?”

“I was on the Armed Services Committee in the House,” Scarborough added. “It’s not that hard to figure out what they’re doing at the Pentagon every day. And it has to do with protecting America from from our enemies and planning on keeping this country safe keeping our allies safe, and keeping freedom safe from from tyranny. And also, I must say, from idiocy like that guy.”

After McCaskill provided her senatorial chorus to Scarborough’s animus, the Morning Joe host continued, saying:

I know political types in the Pentagon. I know I know generals that had one star that were focused on getting the second star and little else. But I have to say, 99% of the. People who were there were good, honorable Americans who were there to serve their country, even if it meant willing to go to war, willing to sacrifice themselves, willing to sacrifice their lives, willing to be away from their family for months, years at a time. And those are the people that Tommy Tuberville is hurting every single day. It’s disgusting.

