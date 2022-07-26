‘What Could Be More Divisive Than My Former Boss Trying to Get People to Hang Me?’ Jason Johnson Zings Pence Downplaying GOP Division

MSNBC’s Jason Johnson took a shot at former Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday for downplaying division within the Republican Party.

The host hit the former VP for making light of fractures within the GOP establishment and far-right factions. He also zinged Pence for ignoring calls by some Trump supporters to hang him on Jan. 6 last year.

On that day, Trump tweeted that Pence “didn’t have the courage” to overturn the 2020 election results as the presiding officer over the certification of the election, thus further inciting his the mob that stormed the Capitol.

Johnson, who was filling in on The ReidOut for host Joy Reid, aired footage from earlier in the day of Pence addressing the issue of unity within the conservative movement.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the record of the Trump-Pence administration,” Pence said in Washington on Tuesday. “So, I don’t know that our movement is that divided. I don’t know that [Trump] and I differ on issues, but we may differ on focus.”

Trump delivered his own speech in Washington, where he visited for the first time since he left office. The former president proposed executing drug dealers during his remarks.

Johnson did not address the Trump speech, but he did react to Pence’s comments about division between Trump’s supporter and establishment Republicans.

“Now, look, I don’t know what could be more divisive than my former boss trying to get people to hang me on the gallows, but maybe I haven’t had that kind of work environment,” Johnson said.

During and before the Capitol attack, more extreme factions of the mob that stormed the building assembled gallows in front of the building.

The words “Hang Mike Pence!” were also chanted repeatedly throughout the day as Trump raged against his former VP for refusing to go along with a plot to block certification of the 2020 election.

