‘What Data Do You Have That Says it’s Unsafe?’ Chris Cuomo Presses CDC Director on Whether Mask Guidelines Are Too Cautious

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky appeared on Cuomo Prime Time to field criticism of the CDC’s mask guidelines. Chris Cuomo asked at one point, “What data do you have that suggests you need to go slow before you let people completely unmask and live their lives if they’ve gotten the vaccine? I know you’re waiting for the data to say it’s safe, but what data do you have that says it’s unsafe?”

Cuomo’s criticism centered around whether or not the CDC was playing it too safe. “You’re playing it too safe, and there is a cost that comes with that. Is it a cost that we should have to pay?”

Walensky focused on the unknowns that come from the rising number of variants in the United States.

She also reiterated the latest CDC guideline that if you are vaccinated, you can have your mask off outdoors, but “if you have a whole bunch of people piled on top of each other breathing heavily, probably not a good idea.”

Cuomo asked, “Even if vaccinated? Why, when we see so few breakthrough cases?” He acknowledged his lack of scientific expertise but raised concerns around the social and political costs.

“The argument is simple,” Cuomo said, “One is too safe. That causes time and delays and also creates exposure on the political flank because now you have the right saying, see, see? They go too slow, it wasn’t as bad as they said it was, about surfaces, about masks, about aerosols, about outdoor. They’ve been overplaying it the whole time, see, we were right. That’s the political side.”

Cuomo also levied concern coming from parents and children about school reopenings. Walensky told Cuomo that the plan is to reopen schools five days a week in the fall.

Cuomo summed up the general critique that “you know things and you don’t tell us, because you want to err on the side of caution.”

She responded by reminding viewers that her job as CDC director is to not just think about an individual’s health, but the health of populations and communities.

Walensky said she looks forward to updating guidance “very soon.”

Cuomo joked, “Let’s do it right now on this show.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

