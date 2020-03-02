Joe Scarborough said he fails to see any reason for Michael Bloomberg to stay in the 2020 Democratic primary any longer.

As Morning Joe discussed Pete Buttigieg’s decision to drop out of the race ahead of Super Tuesday, Scarborough said the original reason for Bloomberg’s run was to stop progressive Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders from clenching the Democratic nomination. After Scarborough pronounced Warren’s candidacy dead by saying she’s “going nowhere,” he moved on by noting that Joe Biden is now in a position to challenge Sanders.

“There’s nobody in America that thinks Michael Bloomberg is taking votes away from Bernie Sanders,” Scarborough said. “What in the world can be his logic of staying in this race when all he’s going to do is take votes away from Bernie Sanders’ competitors?”

Jonathan Lemire assessed that Bloomberg is aiming for a “convention play” with his campaign, pointing to how his presidential ads have been largely focused on promoting him in Super Tuesday states. Lemire also noted that between Biden’s media tours and his post-South Carolina fundraising, the ex-veep’s campaign has found a second wind.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

