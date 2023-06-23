‘What on Earth Is He Talking About?’ Ali Velshi Reacts to GOP Presidential Candidate Ranting About ‘Wokism’ and ‘Covidism’

MSNBC’s Ali Velshi expressed confusion on Friday over a speech by 2024 Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy railing against “wokism, transgenderism, climatism,” and “Covidism.”

Filling in for Joy Reid on MSNBC’s The ReidOut, Velshi played a compilation of clips from the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s annual conference, which included a clip of Ramaswamy’s speech.

“That is when the poison fills the void,” Ramaswamy said. “Wokism, transgenderism, climatism, Covidism, globalism, depression, anxiety, drug usage, suicide…”

“What on Earth is he talking about?” questioned Velshi. “I’m a little stunned. Vivek Ramaswamy continues to impress me with his ability to come up with new stuff all the time.”

He continued, “Climatism, never heard of that. I’m very concerned about the climate, does that make me a climatist? Covidism, I was concerned about Covid, I wore a mask, I guess I’m a covidist. Uh, I don’t know where he threw in pornography into this whole thing.”

Responding to Ramaswamy’s mention of multiculturalism, Velshi said, “Canada has more people for the first time than maple trees as a direct result of its engagement of multiculturalism, of immigration, and of seeking out the world’s refugees to populate it. All of these things that he’s talking about, a lot of Americans wear as a badge of honor.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

