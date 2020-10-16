CNN’s Jake Tapper had a literal WTF moment on his show, The Lead, Friday afternoon, absolutely incredulous that the President of the United States was having such a struggle denouncing the QAnon conspiracy cult.

In a segment with CNN’s Abby Phillip and Washington Post‘s Philip Bump, Tapper brought up President Donald Trump’s comments at Thursday’s town hall, where once again he shrugged off his retweet of an insane QAnon conspiracy theory that the Obama administration had faked killing Osama bin Laden and murdered our own Navy SEALs, and refused to denounce them, claiming “I don’t know anything” about them but he had heard that they were “very strongly against pedophilia.”

Tapper slammed Trump for sounding “like he’s an ally of bigots.” Phillip replied that Trump had allowed this to “become part of the closing message” even though he “has been given several really softball opportunities to knock down white supremacists, to knock down QAnon,” but had failed to do so.

Trump “continues to spread and endorse these deranged conspiracy theories,” said Tapper, cuing up a video clip from the president’s town hall, where Trump refused to answer moderator Savannah Guthrie’s question, claiming he didn’t know about QAnon.

“‘I don’t know that and neither do you know that.'” Tapper quoted Trump, the disgust clear on his face. “He is talking about whether or not the nation is secretly run by a cabal of Satan worshipping, cannibalistic pedophiles.”

“‘I don’t know that and neither do you’?” Tapper said again, glancing off-camera. “I mean, what the actual F, Phillip?”

Bump chuckled at Tapper’s reaction, and replied that the “short answer” was that Trump was “reticent to speak out against a group he thinks supports him.” Bump added that Trump was “integral” to this conspiracy cult, that they view him as a savior, and that “makes his failure to renounce them even more dangerous.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

