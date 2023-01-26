‘WHAT THE F—’: Whoopi Goldberg Fumes Over 6-Year-Old Shooting Teacher Despite Warning Signs

Whoopi Goldberg had to self-censor her shock and outrage while discussing the news about a teacher in Virginia who was shot by one of her students earlier this month.

Abigail Zwerner, a 25-year-old Richneck Elementary School teacher, was shot in the chest by a 6-year-old boy who brought a gun into the classroom and threatened other students before wounding her. While the school board voted to fire the district’s superintendent after the shooting, Zwerner announced this week that she intends to sue the district, alleging school administrators failed to act despite being repeatedly warned about the boy’s behavior earlier that day.

The View discussed the story after rolling footage of Zwerner’s lawyer recapping the timeline of the school’s inaction, despite multiple red flags.

“How is it that anyone in a school who hears the word ‘gun’ does not take immediate action?” Goldberg exclaimed. “Who says ‘Well, it’ll be alright?’ What the F — what!?”

Goldberg seemed on the brink of saying the F word before holding it in amid her disgust. The conversation unfolded from there as she and her colleagues analyzed the culpability between the school, the boy’s parents, the American mental health crisis, and the prevalence of guns throughout the country.

Watch above via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com