‘What the Heck is Twitter Spaces?!’ Fox & Friends Laugh at Platform Choice of DeSantis Announcement With Elon Musk

Fox & Friends joked about their lack of technological savvy Wednesday morning and — perhaps unintentionally — hung a lantern on the digital disconnect between Ron DeSantis and Fox News viewers.

It’s been widely reported that the Florida governor will announce his candidacy for president during an exclusive interview with Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk Wednesday at 6 PM. And the platform for the Q&A will be the Spaces feature on the social media platform.

After Lucas Tomlinson reported on DeSantis and other GOP presidential hopefuls, Steve Doocy asked him, “What the heck is Twitter Spaces?” Tomlinson admitted he did not know, guessing it “sounds like a video function.” Doocy and his fellow co-hosts laughed before he added, “A button somewhere!”

So for the uninitiated, let’s see how Reuters asked and answered the question at hand:

WHAT IS TWITTER SPACES?

It is a feature on Musk-owned social media platform Twitter where users can have live audio conversations. They can join, listen and speak in a “Space,” according to Twitter. Any user with 600 or more followers can host a Space. Up to 13 people can speak in a Space at any given time, including the host and two co-hosts. Spaces are public and can be accessed by anyone. Musk has previously appeared on Spaces to talk about Twitter’s performance, his plans for electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA.O), and the global economy.

Following his Twitter Spaces announcement with Musk, DeSantis is scheduled to appear at an event at the Miami Four Seasons hotel, before speaking with Trey Gowdy on Fox News Tonight in the 8 p.m. ET hour. So Fox News viewers, unaccustomed to the new-fangled digital “town square” that Musk loves to promote, will still be able to see the Florida governor on their TeeVee.

That said, the decision to announce on Twitter Spaces might hold value for the DeSantis campaign by association with Elon Musk. But as evidenced by Fox & Friends hosts reaction? There are probably a LOT of Republican voters who are unfamiliar with Twitter Spaces and likely don’t engage on social media at all.

