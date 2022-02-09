‘What the Hell Is That About?’ Geraldo Dumbfounded at Tomi Lahren Invoking the Founders During Segment on Anti-Mandate Truckers

Geraldo Rivera tangled with Tomi Lahren on Wednesday’s The Story over the convoy of Canadian truckers who are protesting Covid-related mandates in the country.

Some truckers have occupied parts of the capital city of Ottawa, and others have blocked the heavily trafficked Ambassador Bridge connecting the Windsor, Ontario to Detroit, Michigan. Affected residents and businesses have been frustrated with the ensuing traffic jams and truckers honking their horns.

“I think we’re starting to see those actual essential workers stand up for rights and their freedoms, and these are people that are the forgotten Canadians and also here in the United States the forgotten Americans that normally just sit down, shut up, and do their job,” Lahren said. “These are the actual essential workers that can shut down Canada, can shut down the U.S.A., too, a new kind of shut down that the elites will not be able to ignore.”

Rivera fervently disagreed.

“Their behavior has been nothing short of thuggish in Ottawa. They’ve kept people in the neighborhood awake all night, revving their engines, blowing their horns,” he said. “They deprived Ottawa businesses of tens of millions of dollars. Now they’re blockading the international bridges. They’re laying off people, cutting their shifts short in automotive assembly plants because they can’t get the parts from Canada to the United States. They used their crowbars to threaten cops who were going to tow their trucks away they were blocking.”

He added, “To give them the mantle of freedom fighters is absolutely, appallingly naive.”

Lahren objected to Rivera’s use of the word “thuggish.”

“Listen, the demonization of the working class, the blue collar folks that keep Canada and keep the United States and keep the world running has to end,” she stated. “And this is part of the frustration. These are truckers out there that are standing for their rights and their freedoms. Are there a few bad apples in the group? I’m sure, as with any group. But I wonder what would Geraldo to say to our Founding Fathers – those that fought for freedom and the inception of this nation who stood up for their rights and their freedom. Would he call them thugs? Would he call them degenerates?”

She slammed Covid restrictions, saying, “We’ve done this for two years now. The definition of insanity is repeating the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. People want normalcy and they are demanding it.”

Later in the segment, Rivera called the truckers’ actions “selfish.”

“We want this behind us,” he said. “It’s been two years. I get that. But when you have protestors bringing Confederate flags and swastikas, and then to paint them in the same portrait as you name our Founding Fathers, I mean, what the hell is that about? This is very destructive.”

He added, “What about the hard working people that have gone to work every day during this pandemic and now can’t get to work? Or can’t work because there’s no parts in their factory to work with? I think that it’s selfish, and it is excessive. And it is a national security problem for Canada and I hope they don’t import it or export it, rather, here.”

Watch above via Fox News.

