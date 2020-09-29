President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are set to face off in the first of three presidential election debates this Tuesday night.

The debate will take place in Cleveland, OH, at Case Western Reserve University and it will be broadcast live on all major cable and broadcast news networks.

The debate will take place in Cleveland, OH, at Case Western Reserve University and it will be broadcast live on all major cable and broadcast news networks.

The debate is set to kick off at 9 p.m. ET and will run 90 minutes.

Hosted by Fox News anchor Chris Wallace, the debate will be split up into 15-minute segments, each on a topic announced in advance. They include the coronavirus pandemic, the economy, the Supreme Court, “The Trump and Biden Records,” election integrity, and “Race and Violence in our Cities.”

The morning of the debate, a controversy was sparked over the negotiations between the campaigns and the debate commission.

The Biden campaign denied a report from Fox News that they requested a break every 30 minutes. Biden’s team also dismissed a demand from the Trump campaign that both candidates be inspected for an earpiece. That spat comes as Trump and his allies have baselessly accused Biden of taking drugs to enhance his on-stage performance.

Next up is the vice presidential debate: Mike Pence will debate Biden’s running mate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) in Salt Lake City, UT on Wednesday, October 7. The event will be moderated by USA Today Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page.

Then, on Thursday, October 15, Trump and Biden will square off again in Miami, FL for a debate moderated by C-SPAN Political Editor and Senior Executive Producer Steve Scully.

The last presidential debate between Trump and Biden — moderated by NBC News’ Kristen Welker — will take place on Thursday, October 22 in Nashville, TN.

