As the debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris began to wind down on Wednesday night, there was an unknown sound that repeatedly emanated throughout the hall.

While Harris spoke about the Joe Biden agenda for law enforcement reform, there was an audible yelp of some kind that kept echoing through the room. This was one of several sideshows that occurred during the debate, and even though no one can decide if it was a dog bark, a sneeze, or something else, it grabbed a lot of attention — judging by how people reacted to the debate online.

audible sneezes or dog or protest? — Jenna Lowenstein (@just_jenna) October 8, 2020

OK ask the only things everyone will remember from the VP debate is the fly and the barking/sneezes — Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) October 8, 2020

You guys that is a series of sneezes https://t.co/5i5ZRgVtSK — Brad Mielke (@TheBradMielke) October 8, 2020

Did someone literally sneeze?? — Will Goss (@williambgoss) October 8, 2020

