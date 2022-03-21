‘What You Just Saw is Terror’: CNN Reports on Horrifying Footage Showing Russian Forces Open Fire on Peaceful Protest in Kherson

CNN’s John Berman reported on horrifying footage showing Russian military forces open fire on peaceful protests in Kherson, Ukraine, calling it “terror” and “brutality.”

Berman aired video of the protest, which shows people running through Kherson as nonstop gunfire and explosions can be heard in the background.

“What you just saw is terror. What you just saw is brutality. What you just saw is oppression,” Berman said after airing the footage.

“Again, Kherson is more or less under Russian occupation. That was what appeared to be a peaceful demonstration against that occupation, and you saw and heard with your own eyes explosions and gunfire there.”

Berman went on to report that CNN was told at least one person has been injured, noting that “it’s unclear what the detonations were” and that Russian forces had previously used stun grenades.

Other footage, which has been circulating on Twitter, shows a man bleeding heavily from the leg as he’s helped by other protesters:

Blood on the main square of Kherson. Looks like Russian occupation forces opened fire at a peaceful protest, after dispersing previous ones by shooting in the air and throwing flash-bangs. pic.twitter.com/PdGjoEvEQF — Yaroslav Trofimov (@yarotrof) March 21, 2022



“Blood on the main square of Kherson,” wrote Wall Street Journal’s Yaroslav Trofimov. “Looks like Russian occupation forces opened fire at a peaceful protest, after dispersing previous ones by shooting in the air and throwing flash-bangs.”

There have been almost daily protests in Kherson after it became the first major city to fall to Russia in early March.

CNN’s Phil Black had previously reported on the protest, telling Berman that protesters were seen peacefully wrapping themselves in flags while explosions and gunfire could be heard.

“We don’t know if this is lethal ammunition being used or some other sort of crowd control measure but there’s also evidence people have been injured,” he added. “So, it does appear that some form of force is being used against citizens in Kherson.”

Watch above, via CNN.

