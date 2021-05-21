‘What’s the Fox Chyron Gonna Be?’ Jen Psaki Ribs Peter Doocy for ‘Art of the Deal’ Briefing Question

White House press secretary Jen Psaki and Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy briefly bantered during Friday’s briefing when Doocy asked a question obliquely referencing the last president.

Earlier in the briefing, Psaki talked about “the art of seeking common ground” on infrastructure. Doocy started by dryly asking, “At some point does that become ‘The Art of the Deal’?”

“I don’t know, you’re the professional here, Peter,” Psaki responded. “You’re the TV star. What’s the Fox chyron gonna be?”

“‘Art of seeking common ground’ does take up a lot of characters,” Doocy said.

“The art of the deal, we’d be okay with that, yeah,” Psaki remarked.

The Art of the Deal was, of course, former President Donald Trump’s infamous 1987 book, ghostwritten by Tony Schwartz — who has made it clear he deeply regrets his involvement.

