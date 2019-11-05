Donald Trump Jr. attacked Mitt Romney on Tuesday by referring to the Utah Republican senator as his “favorite Democrat.”

Trump gave a broad-range interview to CBS This Morning in order to promote his new book: Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us. Much of the conversation revolved around the combative personal style Trump shares with his father, but as the interview came to a close, Gayle King asked him “who is your favorite Democrat.”

“Woo,” Trump responded in hesitation. He eventually answered “Mitt Romney, Gayle. Mitt Romney is my favorite Democrat” as King segued to the weather.

Romney has repeatedly drawn the ire of Trumpworld for his outspoken criticisms of the president’s conduct and various policies. As Trump Jr. promoted his book in recent weeks, he slammed Romney by creating a website where people can send copies of Triggered to the president’s various “liberal” foes, including the senator.

