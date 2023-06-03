‘When I Think About Hogwash, It Makes Me Think About The View’ Says Sen. Tim Scott, Who Will Appear On The View On Monday

South Carolina Republican and presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott said on Saturday that when he thinks about “hogwash” he thinks about ABC daytime talk show The View, two days before he’s set to appear as a guest on the show.

Scott is one of several GOP candidates in Iowa speaking at the annual Roast & Ride fundraiser hosted by Iowa Republican Sen. Joni Ernst. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley joined Scott and fellow 2024 candidates former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, conservative pundit Larry Elder, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former VP Mike Pence, and others on the Iowa stage for the event.

Scott began his remarks with a socks anecdote about Grassley, an established sock aficionado, and segued into a comment about The View.

“My socks said hogwash on them. When I think about hogwash, it just makes me think about The View,” said Scott as the crowd booed loudly. “Anybody watch The View on TV?”

A chorus of more booing and people saying “no” ensued, and Scott said, “Good, good. I am in the right place.”

Then he revealed he’ll be on the show the crowd doesn’t watch on two days from now.

“I’m going on The View on Monday,” he said as the audience booed yet again. “Because I think it’s time for a conservative with a backbone to look those ladies in the eyes and say, you do not have to be an exception to succeed in America. You can be the rule and succeed in America.”

Scott will be the first Senator from the GOP to be a guest this year on the talk show. Republican New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, who is a potential 2024 candidate for the Republican nomination, was on the show a few weeks ago, and was received by the audience in much the same way the show’s name was by Scott’s Iowa crowd.

Sen. Scott previously appeared on The View in May of 2022, but he’s come up on the show more recently, when the hosts attacked him on the day of his official announcement he was running for president.

Interestingly, socks were not the only fashion item making news at the Iowa event.

Watch the clip from Iowa above, via C-SPAN.

