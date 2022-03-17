Eric Bolling ripped Joy Reid for ignoring conflicts in majority non-White countries after she recently complained about a lack of media coverage for non-European wars.

Amid weeks of brutal fighting in Ukraine, Reid offered a commentary last Monday on the racial “disparity” regarding war reporting.

“Now, what we’re seeing in Ukraine is absolutely the worst humanitarian crisis that Europe has seen in decades, but we haven’t witnessed the same type of solidarity for the Yemenis as we do for the Ukrainians,” she said on The ReidOut on March 9th. “We don’t see historic sanctions or global campaigns, corporations like Airbnb and Netflix taking a stand. Reid continued:

And this is not to say we shouldn’t care this much for Ukraine – far from it. The point is, we should also care this much for refugees in those facing occupation and war in the Middle East, and Asia and Africa too. The coverage of Ukraine has revealed a pretty radical disparity in how human Ukrainians look and feel to Western media compared to their browner and blacker counterparts, with some reporters using very telling comparisons in their analyses of the war.

Reid has since completely ignored the ongoing conflict in Yemen and other “browner” countries.

Mediaite’s Michael Luciano noted Reid has ignored Yemen since her initial comments, after an in-depth analysis of her show.

On Newmax TV’s The Balance, Bolling accused Reid of “hypocrisy” for demanding equal coverage for wars in non-White countries, as she has focused solely on Ukraine.

“These tragic events do get global media coverage,” he said of conflicts in Africa and the Middle East. “Articles are written every day. Airstrikes, peace negotiations, humanitarian crises, it’s all out there.”

Bolling then aired a series of clips of Reid’s wall-to-wall coverage of Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukraine and Ukrianian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Well, look at that, Russia, Russia, Ukraine, Zelensky, Ukraine,” he said. “But, Joy, where’s your coverage of Yemen, Somalia, Syria?”

“She’s had days and days to cover more of the wars and famines in the rest of the world,” he added.

Bolling then aired more clips of Reid discussing the invasion of Ukraine.

“I didn’t hear Somalia,” he said. “I didn’t hear anything else. Russia, Russia, Ukraine, Ukraine. So, let’s not throw stones in glass houses, shall we not, Joy?”

Bolling concluded, “When you find yourself making a judgment on a situation based on the color of a person’s skin, you might find that perhaps you are the one being racist.”

Watch above, via Newsmax TV.

