The White House has ordered former Trump Administration communications director Hope Hicks to defy House Judiciary Committee requests for documents pertaining to her time on the job.

MSNBC reported on Tuesday that Hicks and former White House deputy counsel Annie Donaldson have been ordered not to turn over any documents related to their time at the White House. Hicks and Donaldson are both facing subpoenas from the Judiciary committee, and their order to not comply comes shortly after the White House blocked Don McGahn from giving testimony about the possible obstruction of justice he described for Robert Mueller‘s investigation.

The move comes amid ongoing calls from Democrats to impeach Trump and conduct additional investigations in light of Mueller’s recent press conference. Politico notes that Hicks has provided some documents to the committee in the past from her time on President Donald Trump‘s campaign, but it would seem those have not satisfied congressional investigators.

This story is developing and we shall add more details accordingly.

