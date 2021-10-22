A White House reporter asked White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre when President Joe Biden will take “a robust round of questions” from the press.

“I’m sure there have been dozens who would humbly request that the president of the United States not only do a town hall, but show up, either in this room or in the East Room, to appear before the full press for a robust round of questions that will no doubt benefit the American public,” asked Playboy White House correspondent Brian Karem during Thursday’s White House press briefing, just hours before Biden took the stage at a CNN town hall in Baltimore, Md., moderated by Anderson Cooper.

“But, Brian, he takes questions all the time,” exclaimed Jean-Pierre. “All the time.”

Karem said he hasn’t had the opportunity to ask Biden a question.

“I get it, I get it,” replied Jean-Pierre. “But this is a large White House press corps.”

Watch above.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com