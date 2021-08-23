A White House Reporter confronted National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Monday over whether President Joe Biden plans to relieve anyone over the catastrophe in Afghanistan, which has been taken over by the Taliban.

“Does the president intend to fire, reassign or ask for the resignation of any White House personnel or administration officials who handled the situation in Afghanistan,” asked the reporter during the White House press briefing.

“I have not heard him say so,” replied Sullivan. “It’s, of course, your job to ask those kinds of questions. It’s my job just to keep doing what we’re doing, which is, every day, trying to get as many people out as possible.”

Sullivan’s response comes as tens of thousands of Americans and Afghan allies have been evacuated from the airport in Kabul, which the Taliban controls and has reportedly intimidated and prevented people from reaching the airport, where there are U.S. troops ready to assist those eligible to be evacuated.

Sullivan and the rest of the Biden administration has come under fire over the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan following the almost-20-year war there shortly after 9/11. There have been calls from some Republican and Democratic lawmakers for Biden to fire Sullivan. According to Axios, the president “isn’t inclined to fire any senior national security officials over the chaos in Kabul unless the situation drastically deteriorates or there’s significant loss of American life.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com