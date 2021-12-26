Reuters White House Correspondent Jeff Mason remarked on Sunday on MSNBC that the interviews Vice President Kamala Harris has done lately is apparently part of the White House’s strategy of trying to “rehabilitate an image that definitely took a hit in the first year of the Biden-Harris administration.”

Alex Witt Reports did a segment on Harris’ interview with CBS News last week, playing clips of the interview where Face the Nation anchor Margaret Brennan asking Harris whether the intense criticism she has gotten “is fair” and if she’s “being set up to fail.”

“No,” said Harris. “I don’t believe I’m being set up to fail.”

“But more important, I’m vice president of the United States,” she added. “Anything that I handle is because it’s a tough issue and it couldn’t be handled at some other level.”

“Is the fact that you’re a woman and the fact you’re a minority in this office part of why there is such scrutiny,” asked Brennan.

“I’ll leave that for others to deal with. You know, I have a job to do,” replied Harris. “And I’m going to get that job done.”

Witt then brought in Mason to give his reaction to the excerpt clips from the CBS interview.

“I think that putting her out there and having her doing interviews is one piece of what appears to be an increasing White House strategy of trying to rehabilitate an image that definitely took a hit in the first year of the Biden-Harris administration,” said Mason.

“And having her do that interview, having her do some of the other interviews she’s done is putting her out there and having her address that question very specifically and her answer saying, ‘Hey, I’m going to let that be decided or be analyzed by other people’ is an on-message answer,” he continued. “She’s saying I have a job to do and it’s my job to focus on it.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com