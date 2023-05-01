White Republican Tells Fox News He’s a Lesbian ‘Woman of Color’

Fox News host Jesse Watters introduced Republican councilman Ryan Webb as a lesbian “woman of color” during an interview on Monday.

After saying it was time for Republicans to “have a little fun” with gender identity, Watters introduced Webb as a “straight, White councilman from Delaware County, Indiana who just announced he identifies as a woman, and not just any woman.”

“Ryan has searched his soul and found out he’s a woman of color,” Watters said. “And since he’s still attracted to females, that means he is also a lesbian.”

After Watters asked Webb “what kind of color” he identified as, the councilman replied, “I am identifying as a woman of color due to my extensive Native American history. Cherokee, as a matter of fact, and I’m very proud of that.”

Webb said that some people had “really been upset” and “mad” over his decision to identify as a “woman of color,” but added that he had also received “overwhelming” support from across the the country.

“I am continuing to retain my preferred pronouns of ‘he’ and ‘him’ and I am married to my beautiful wife Brandy,” Webb announced. “It makes me a lesbian because I’m completely in love with her even though I identify as a woman. We have six children together, so I think it more than qualifies.”

Upon being asked what would happen if he kissed a man, Webb claimed that his friends had told him “if you kiss a guy, the only thing that matters” is “if you giggle or not.” During the interview, Webb also said that he wanted to help “pave the way for anyone else who wants to identify as anything they choose.”

Watters thanked the councilman for appearing on the show and concluded, “I just want to tell you how honored I am because you are the first lesbian Indian that’s ever been on Jesse Watters Primetime, so in a way we’re shattering together.”

Webb came out as a “woman of color” in a Facebook post on April 12, during which he wrote that he was “likely the very first lesbian woman of color in the history of Delaware County to ever serve on the Delaware county council” and that he was “honored to be the one to shatter that glass ceiling.”

The announcement angered many in his local community, with some even calling for the councilman to be removed from his position. “If he was serious, I’d sing his praises. But instead, I know better,” said Delaware County transgender woman Charlize Jamieson. Webb shot back at his critics by arguing that they did not have the right to question his gender identity.

