Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D- MI) appeared on Meet the Press Sunday to discuss the coronavirus response in her state, and she responded to President Donald Trump continuing to publicly attack her following the recent thwarted kidnap attempt against her.

Trump went after Whitmer in Michigan Saturday again and the crowd at his rally erupted in chants of “Lock her up!” As they chanted, the president remarked, “Lock ’em all up.”

Chuck Todd asked Whitmer, “You’ve already come under threat once. What does something like this do to you personally?”

“It’s incredibly disturbing,” the governor said, “that the president of the United States — ten days after a plot to kidnap, put me on trial, and execute me — ten days after that was uncovered, the president is at it again and inspiring and incentivizing and inciting this kind of domestic terrorism. It is wrong. It’s got to end. It is dangerous, not just for me and my family, but for public servants everywhere who are doing their jobs and trying to protect their fellow Americans.”

“People of good will on both sides of the aisle need to step up and call this out and bring the heat down,” Whitmer added.

You can watch above, via NBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]