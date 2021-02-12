A lawyer for former President Donald Trump went after Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) for trying to pin him down on who won the 2020 election.

The exchange took place during the late Friday afternoon of Trump’s impeachment trial — as the Senate posed questions to the Democratic House managers and the president’s defense team. Sanders asked the following of both sides:

The House prosecutors have stated over and over again that President Trump was perpetrating a big lie when he repeatedly claimed that the election was stolen from him, and that he actually won the election by a landslide. Are the prosecutors right when they claim Trump was telling a big lie, or — in your judgment — did Trump actually win the election?

After the House managers responded, Trump defense attorney Michael van der Veen expressed bewilderment at the question, and sought to identify his interrogator.

“My judgment?!” van der Veen said. “Who asked that?!

“I did!” Sanders said, from his desk.

“My judgment’s irrelevant in this proceeding!” van der Veen said.

The heated exchange triggered shouts from the senators, and prompted Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT) — presiding over the trial — to rap his gavel and call the proceeding to order.

Attorney van der Veen continued on, using his full two-and-a-half minute allotment. But he would not answer the question, and refused to make the false claim that Trump actually won — something which figures to anger the former president.

Watch above, via CNN.

