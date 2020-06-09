Dr. Cornel West got in a remarkably heated back-and-forth with civil rights attorney Leo Terrell on Sean Hannity’s show over the wave of protests across the country, attacks against police, and the push to “Defund the Police.”

West started by reflecting on what a “heavy day” it’s been as a great number of people came together for George Floyd’s funeral.

You have to have police who respect the community, there has to be some community control, accountability of both citizens and police,” West said, “and recognizing that the deeper issue of poverty, dilapidated schools, housing… that generates a despair.”

After a brief back-and-forth about Chicago and Rahm Emanuel, Hannity turned to Terrell and asked, “Why didn’t he fix the violence? Why haven’t they fixed our broken school systems? We have failed America’s children.”

Terrell started by swiping at West and saying he won’t answer Hannity’s questions, instead “giving you old talking points.”

West immediately took umbrage and shouted back at Terrell, saying among things, “What are your talking points?!”

“Shame on you,” Terrell said. “You are absolutely wrong. You won’t address the issue. You refuse to address the issue.”

The two men argued back and forth, with Terrell telling West at one point “you have lost control, you’re a dinosaur” and West telling him, “You disrespect me the day that Brother Floyd is put in his grave?! Who do you think you are?!”

Terrell, who said he opposes calls to defund the police, took a few more shots at West before West fired back again calling him disrespectful and saying, “Don’t put words in my mouth!”

The back-and-forth continued and got so heated that Terrell started repeatedly saying, “Cut him off!”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

