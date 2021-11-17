‘Who in the Hell Are You?!’ Fox News Contributor Goes OFF on Men Who Killed Ahmaud Arbery: He Was ‘A Young Black Kid Just Running Down the Street!’

Fox News contributor and former homicide detective Ted Williams went off Wednesday reacting to testimony from the man who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery.

Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and Roddie Bryan are facing a number of serious charges, including felony murder and aggravated assault, over the horrific killing in February 2020, when the McMichaels chased Arbery — allegedly believing he was a burglar — and Travis McMichael fatally shot him. Bryan followed and recorded them.

McMichael took the stand Wednesday and testified he acted in self-defense.

Williams told Neil Cavuto it’s a ridiculous claim to make:

This was a young man running through a neighborhood, had looked in to a vacant house on several occasions. At no time had they been able to show that this young man stole or took anything. He’s running through the neighborhood. All of a sudden, there’s a truck with two men in it chasing after him. They catch up with him. They start questioning him. He moves away. He doesn’t even talk to them. He runs away from them. They go after him. They chase after him. He gets into a confrontation with Travis McMichael over the gun. Travis McMichael wants to now holler self-defense. Well, let me just say this to you. If you are the aggressor or if you are found to be an aggressor, you cannot then hide behind self-defense. And this case, everything, everything that I’ve heard tells me that the McMichaels and Roddy Bryant… were the aggressors. This man, Neil, this is such a tragedy. He was just running down the street. Didn’t have any stolen goods in his hands, didn’t have anything he was doing that they could show that he had committed any kind of a crime. And this man was killed.

“Even if you suspected him of doing something,” Williams continued, “how dare you! Who in the hell are you to go and try to make a citizens’ arrest of a young Black kid just running down the street?”

“One of the things that they did not talk about is that there were a lot of white people walking through those same identical homes — that same identical home — they were white kids, white men and women walking through there, and they never chased after them. They only went off this Black man,” he added.

Williams reiterated to Cavuto there was not “reasonable justification” for the three of them to take the law into their own hands and “act as though they were vigilantes.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com