As Megyn Kelly launches her new daily SiriusXM program The Megyn Kelly Show, which debuted Tuesday, she was interviewed by Outkick and did not hold back from ripping into the current state of cable news, including stars such as Don Lemon, Chris Cuomo and Joy Reid.

Kelly argued that there has been a “complete collapse of the American media as a trustworthy source of information.” She continued, “While it certainly was coming, that was not yet the case when I left cable in January of 2017.”

According to Kelly, cable news media has drastically changed since she left Fox.

“One of the good things that happened in 2017…is the exposure of these organizations as utterly soulless and completely partisan.”

Not only did Kelly lambaste the cable news industry as a whole, but she also took pointed shots at CNN’s Lemon and Cuomo, and MSNBC’s Reid.

“Don Lemon is out there every night telling everybody what bigots they are,” said Kelly. “Meanwhile, this is a man who has been credibly accused of shoving his hands down the pants, fondling the genitals, and rubbing his hands all over a stranger in a bar.”

Kelly was referencing an alleged 2019 incident in Don Lemon was sued by a New York bartender who claimed the CNN anchor assaulted him. Lemon denied the accusation. Discovery in the case is slated to be wrapped up in November.

Kelly added that, “He denies it, but he’s been accused and there was an independent eye witness who said he saw Lemon do it. Who is Don Lemon to lecture us on anything?”

“Don’t even get me started on Chris Cuomo,” continued the Former Fox anchor.

“These are our moral arbiters who are casting judgment on regular American citizens who, for the most part, are powerless to fight back.”

Kelly then ripped into MSNBC’s Joy Reid, who she considers, “one of the worst offenders.”

“All of her anti-LGBT comments, her obvious lies about her blog, her double-down lie about the FBI, the fake FBI investigation, which we all know didn’t happen,” Kelly said. “Prove it, Joy. Prove it, MSNBC. Let’s see it after all these years.”

Kelly concluded her attack on MSNBC with, “But, you know, it’s MSNBC. They put Brian Williams back on the air after about dozens, if not hundreds, of lies.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com