‘Who is So Frail at ABC?’ Joe Scarborough Stunned By Suspension of Apologetic Whoopi Goldberg

“Who is so frail at ABC?”

That was the rhetorical question posed by a baffled Joe Scarborough following news that ABC had suspended Whoopi Goldberg after she claimed the Holocaust was “not about race.”

What perplexed the Morning Joe host about the network’s decision? Goldberg realized her mistake, thoroughly apologized, with a statement put on on Twitter shortly after. She also apologized during an appearance on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert and during the following episode of The View, which included a meaningful conversation with the head of the Anti-Defamation League.

“What am I missing here?” Scarborough asked Morning Joe regular Eddie Glaude, Jr. before admitting he heard Goldberg’s initial offending statement. “I was, like, what is she talking about? She made a terrible mistake. We all make terrible mistakes. We apologized immediately and took corrective actions.”

“Who is so frail over at ABC? Who was so frail out there that they can’t understand when somebody makes a mistake, apologizes for the mistake, and takes all the corrective actions that can be taken for that mistake, and they’re still suspended for two weeks?” he continued.

What followed was a remarkably nuanced discussion about the history of global antisemitism going as far back as the Magna Carta. Glaude then offered a needle-threading explainer of Goldberg’s perspective, which came very close to the edge, but was notably thoughtful for such an impossibly complex topic to discuss as morning cable news fare.

It’s likely better that I don’t try to summarize for fear that either I will misinterpret the dialogue, or the conversation will be misinterpreted. Sometimes words fail.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com