CNN’s Alisyn Camerota on Monday scoffed at Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) over his optimism that a potential replacement for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi might be someone who, like her, can keep House Democrats united but still push for a progressive agenda.

On CNN Newsroom, Camerota cited a Sunday report from The Washington Post which claimed Pelosi might be considering calling it a career after her current term. Post reporter Marianna Sotomayor was able to get a quote from a rather optimistic Khanna for her story.

Khanna told Sotomayor, “I think we want leadership that bridges some of the different ideological wings of the party, that is committed to listening to all of the perspectives, that will be capable of helping move the Senate or things that have stalled in the House, and has a bold vision of what we need to achieve for the American public.”

The California Democrat also said, “But whoever it is, I hope they would adopt progressive positions and also listen to the broad caucus and build consensus.”

Given that Pelosi has somehow managed to keep a caucus of people ranging from moderate Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) to ultra-progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on the same page in recent years, her political skillset is quite unique.

Camerota, who read Khanna’s quote on-air, did not appear to believe such a replacement for Pelosi exists.

She laughed and asked Sotomayor, “Who is this mythological creature of which he speaks?”

Sotomayor chuckled at Camerota’s quip, but agreed that there is a sentiment among House Democrats that Pelosi is one of a kind.

Sotomayor said:

Well, you know, there are a lot of members who are asking that same question. You know, they don’t want — they aren’t necessarily looking for Pelosi to leave, many members actually want her to stay. This is of course if and when she decides to go, which many people think could be at the end of this congressional term, just based on previous promises she had made. But you know, a lot of members really trying to figure out who would be able to do what she notoriously does best, which is unite the caucus. And even though we have seen during the infrastructure, Build Back Better process last year on Capitol Hill, where a lot of those divisions especial between moderates and progresses on the House side were on full display, many members still give Pelosi credit for at the end of the day delivering and passing both of those bills in a way she was able to keep all of the factions within her caucus together. They don’t know if future leaders, as much as they desperately do want a new generation could do that, but some members say, you know, that could be a benefit in some ways, that there isn’t just one person who could it.

Watch above, via CNN.

