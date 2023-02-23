‘Who Talks Like That?!’ Fox’s Rachel Campos-Duffy Trashes Alex Murdaugh’s Blockbuster Testimony as Emotionless

Fox News’ Rachel Campos-Duffy wound up taking the lead on Outnumbered with her reaction to Alex Murdaugh’s testimony on the witness stand.

On Thursday, Outnumbered gave most of its time to airing the Murdaugh trial as the disgraced former South Carolina attorney stands accused of killing his wife and son. Murdaugh’s trial had plenty of emotional moments between the hard questions he faced, his admission of lying to law enforcement, and his tearful breakdown when recalling how he discovered his family’s corpses.

As the Fox News panel discussed the trial during a break in the proceedings, Campos-Duffy called it an “interesting case” while disclosing “I have not been following it as closely as other people.” Nonetheless, Campos-Duffy pointed to Murdaugh’s robotic, matter-of-fact denials of killing his family.

“It’s like, who talks like that? It’s very odd.” She said. “Most humans don’t talk like that.”

Campos-Duffy hypothesized that Murdaugh was shaping his testimony with his experience as a lawyer.

“He knows a lot about how this whole system works and he’s trying to cover his bases,” Campos-Duffy said. “I’m not sure that that’s the right tact with the jury.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com