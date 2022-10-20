‘WHOA WHOA WHOA!’ Fox News Anchor Cuts Off Dem Strategist Who Argues NYT Poll is an ‘Outlier’

Fox News anchor John Roberts cut off Democratic strategist Kevin Walling for calling The New York Times-Siena College poll an “outlier.”

During Thursday’s America Reports, with 19 days until the midterms, Roberts asked Walling, “Red wave. Are Democrats headed for higher ground to weather the storm?”

Walling acknowledged that “Democrats are always the underdogs. You have the historic trends against.” He then provided a caveat.

“But what I look at not necessarily are these polls and you’ve had some outliers in the Siena poll, New York Times poll…,” said Walling before being interrupted by Roberts.

“Wait, whoa whoa whoa whoa whoa! Full stop!” said Roberts, doing the hand signal for calling for a timeout.

“When is a New York Times-Siena poll ever considered an outlier?!” asked Roberts.

“It’s fake news coming from a Democrat,” joked Walling.

“I look at the actual vote numbers right now. Just about five million Americans,” he continued, interrupted by Roberts, who expressed astonishment over Walling calling the poll, which showed that 49 percent of voters plan to cast their ballot for a Republican while 45 percent intend to vote for a Democrat, an outlier.

“Just about five million Americans have already voted and Democrats have seen their increase in about 2 percent,” said Walling. “Republicans are down over their early vote numbers from 2018. That shows real enthusiasm. Georgia’s blowing the numbers out when it comes down to early vote down in the Peach State.

“Imagine that,” interjected Roberts.

“That is a good thing for the Democrats,” said Walling, finishing his point.

The NYT-Siena poll also shows that the GOP has an 18-point advantage when it comes to independent women, compared to a 14-point lead for the Democrats in September.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com